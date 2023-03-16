Binnington was suspended for two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday for his match penalty on the Wild's Ryan Hartman.

Binnington was tossed from Wednesday's game after he roughed up Hartman after the Wild's fifth goal of the game and then wanted to fight opposing goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Binnington will be eligible to return March 21, when the Blues are home to Detroit. Thomas Greiss should get both starts while Binnington is suspended, Friday in Washington and Sunday at home versus Winnipeg.