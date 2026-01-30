Kyrou recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Kyrou bounced back from a pointless performance in the loss to Dallas with his second multi-point effort of the last three games. The lack of consistency from game to game has been an issue for Kyrou at times, but he's been playing well and riding one of his most prolific stretches of the season of late. He's cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games, tallying 10 points (four goals, six assists), 24 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating over that span.