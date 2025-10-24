Walker scored a goal, put three shots on net and dished out three hits in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Mammoth.

Walker's tally was the first of the third period and helped spark a late comeback effort that ultimately fell short. While the team fell short, his goal off a feed from linemate Oskar Sundqvist is noteworthy now that the latter has returned to the lineup from a lower-body injury. If Walker, who already has three points through seven games, can continue to find ways to score with the fourth line back at full strength, his outlook in deep leagues formatted to value banger stats is much brighter. Here's a reminder: Walker was seventh in the league last season with 281 hits and hasn't shown any signs of shying away from his play style with 27 thumps so far this year.