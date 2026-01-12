The Blues announced Monday that Broberg is in the concussion protocol and is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes.

Broberg sustained his injury during the first period of Saturday's game against the Golden Knights, and he's considered day-to-day. While he's slated to miss at least one game, head coach Jim Montgomery said Monday that the team's medical staff is "very happy" with Broberg's progress so far. Matt Kessel will likely enter the lineup against Carolina on Tuesday.