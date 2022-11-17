O'Reilly scored a short-handed goal and was credited with an assist during Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the host Blackhawks.

O'Reilly, who opened the season with one goal in 10 outings, put in extra puck-control work during recent team practices. The diligence is starting to pay off for the 31-year-old center. The team captain has shown more confidence as the second-line center, collecting a helper in three-straight outings. In 43 career games against the Blackhawks, O'Reilly has 36 points, including 14 goals.