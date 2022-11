Greiss will patrol the road crease Saturday against Florida, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Greiss will get the second half of St. Louis' back-to-back after Jordan Binnington played in Friday's loss to the Lightning. The former has a 1-3-0 record this season with a 3.76 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Greiss last played Nov. 17, stopping 47 shots in a 5-4 shootout win over Washington.