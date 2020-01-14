Bjork scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers.

The Bruins' second line of David Krejci, Bjork and Jake DeBrusk combined for three goals and six points on the night, but to no avail. This was Bjork's first multi-point performance of the season, and the 23-year-old has a modest seven goals and 14 points through 39 games.