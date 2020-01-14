Bruins' Anders Bjork: Two-point night in loss
Bjork scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers.
The Bruins' second line of David Krejci, Bjork and Jake DeBrusk combined for three goals and six points on the night, but to no avail. This was Bjork's first multi-point performance of the season, and the 23-year-old has a modest seven goals and 14 points through 39 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.