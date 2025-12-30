Peeke scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flames.

Peeke broke the deadlock for the Bruins with a deflection late in the first period, but that would be all the offense Boston would muster throughout the game. This was Peeke's fourth goal of the campaign, but the 27-year-old plays in the third pairing and doesn't see time in the power play, so his fantasy upside in standard formats is very low. That said, he's notched all four of his goals in December, so he's definitely trending in the right direction.