Krejci (lower body), as expected, will suit up for Game 1 against the Panthers on Monday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Krejci returns following a six-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. With Patrice Bergeron (upper body/illness) questionable to play Monday, the 36-year-old Krejci's return to action will help the Bruins avoid going too far down their center depth. Prior to his absence, Krejci was missed in a five-game goal drought during which he recorded a meager eight shots and earned one assist.