Pastrnak notched two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Lightning.
He helped set up second-period tallies by Charlie Coyle and James van Riemsdyk to erase an early 2-0 deficit, but the Bruins' offense couldn't solve Andrei Vasilevskiy after that. Pastrnak has been dominant over the last dozen games, recording eight multi-point performances and collecting eight goals and 20 points. On the season, the 27-year-old is tied with Connor McDavid for third in the NHL scoring race at 77 points (33 goals and 44 assists).
