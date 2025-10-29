Pastrnak scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Pastrnak's four-game point streak ended Monday against the Senators, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. The superstar winger has been in good form to start 2025-26, racking up six goals, nine helpers, 41 shots on net, 25 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 12 contests. Pastrnak is among the most reliable players in the league and should remain firmly in fantasy lineups.