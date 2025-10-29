Bruins' David Pastrnak: Earns two points Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pastrnak scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Pastrnak's four-game point streak ended Monday against the Senators, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. The superstar winger has been in good form to start 2025-26, racking up six goals, nine helpers, 41 shots on net, 25 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 12 contests. Pastrnak is among the most reliable players in the league and should remain firmly in fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Dishes two helpers Tuesday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pots two goals in loss•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Three points in season opener•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Back at practice•