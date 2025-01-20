Now Playing

Pastrnak generated a power-play goal, an empty-net assist and six shots on net in Monday's 6-3 triumph over San Jose.

Pastrnak has accumulated five goals and six assists during his four-game point streak. He has earned a multi-point performance in each outing during that stretch. Pastrnak has amassed 22 goals and 53 points through 48 appearances this campaign.

