Pastrnak and the Bruins' scheduled games against the Sabres on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 have been postponed.
The postponements are the result of two of Buffalo's players entering the NHL's COVID Protocol. With that, Pastrnak's next three scheduled contests are this Wednesday and Friday on the road versus the Flyers, followed by another away tilt against the Rangers on Feb. 10.
