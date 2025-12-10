Pastrnak (undisclosed) recorded three assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Pastrnak made his return to the lineup after a five-game absence and did it in style, participating directly in three of the team's goals. The star winger didn't find the back of the net, but he should be an absolute menace now that he's healthy again -- regardless of which line he plays in. The Czech winger is up to 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 26 games this season. He's on pace to average more than a point per game for the eighth consecutive campaign.