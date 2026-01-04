Minten scored two goals on six shots, with one coming on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Minten is a Vancouver native, and he put on a show for his hometown in this contest. He struck at 16:24 of the first period to open the scoring, then brought down the curtain at 4:41 of overtime after Kevin Lankinen didn't make a clean save on a David Pastrnak shot. The 21-year-old Minten had been limited to four helpers over his previous 10 games. He's now at eight goals (two game-winners), 17 points, 53 shots on net, 86 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 42 appearances.