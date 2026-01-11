Minten scored twice and had an assist in a 10-2 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

Minten has three multi-point games (four goals, three assists; 14 shots) in his last five games. With that burst, he has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) and 60 shots in 45 games this campaign. Minten slid up the lineup once Elias Lindholm left the game due to a lower-body injury, and Minten will likely find himself in the top six should Lindholm be unavailable Sunday versus Pittsburgh.