Hagens scored a goal and added two assists in Boston College's 7-1 win over Stonehill College on Friday.

Hagens is up to 11 goals and 10 assists through 17 NCAA games this season. He's also coming off a fairly successful World Junior Championship for Team USA, where he had two goals and five assists over five outings despite the Americans' quarterfinals exit. Hagens is doing well at all levels of play this year, rewarding the Bruins' faith for taking him seventh overall in 2025.