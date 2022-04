Ullmark will guard the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Panthers, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Ullmark was excellent in his last start Saturday against the Rangers, stopping 30 of 31 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll try to pick up his 25th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Florida team that's averaging 3.63 goals per game on the road this year, third in the NHL.