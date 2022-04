Ullmark (upper body) will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus New York, Kevin Paul Dumont of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark was decent in his last start April 10 against the Capitals, stopping 29 of 32 shots, but he ultimately was stuck with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to pick up his 24th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a surging Rangers team that's won four straight contests.