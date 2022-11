Ullmark made 32 saves during Monday's 5-3 victory over the host Lightning.

Ullmark fought off an early surge by the Lightning, who generated the first nine shots Monday, to extend the Bruins' winning streak to seven games. The 29-year-old netminder yielded more than two goals for the first time in seven starts but earned his fifth decision in a row. Ullmark, who improved to 13-1-0, executed a key save on Nick Paul's backhand attempt from the slot at the first-period buzzer.