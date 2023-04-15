Ullmark (undisclosed) is back at practice Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark left Tuesday's tilt versus Washington and did not travel with the Bruins to Montreal for Thursday's finale, but the Bruins were likely just being cautious with their star goaltender. Ullmark ended the season with a 40-6-1 record, to go with an eye-popping 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage. He is a shoo-in to win the Vezina Trophy this season and should get the Monday start in goal for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs versus the Panthers.