Ullmark will guard the road goal Monday versus the Kraken.

Ullmark has gone 0-0-3 in his past three starts, surrendering 10 goals on 90 shots during that span. In 28 appearances this season, he has provided a 16-6-5 record with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Seattle sits 27th in the league with 2.75 goals per contest this campaign.