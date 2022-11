Ulmark made 22 saves Thursday in a 4-1 win over Boston.

The score was actually closer than it seems -- the Bruins were up just 1-0 until 7:32 of the third period. Ullmark was only beaten by Owen Tippett, who cut the score to 2-1 on a power-play goal at 9:48 of the third frame. The win was his fourth straight. Ullmark sits on top of the NHL with a 1.89 GAA and .937 save percentage.