Foligno (lower body) was activated from long-term injured Monday, according to the NHL media site.

This paves the way for Foligno, who last played Feb. 28 against Calgary, to return to the lineup in Game 1 versus Florida on Monday. The 35-year-old forward picked up 26 points, 147 hits and 45 PIM in 60 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign. Foligno is projected to play on the fourth line and see power-play time on the second unit.