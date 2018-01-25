Acciari (lower body) won't play Thursday night against the Senators.

With Acciari out, Frank Vatrano -- who has been a healthy scratch of late -- will draw back into the Bruins' lineup Thursday. He's slated to work on the team's fourth line along with Sean Kuraly and Tim Schaller. Acciari's next chance to suit up will arrive on Jan. 30 against the Ducks, following the NHL All-Star break.