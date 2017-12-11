Cehlarik (left leg) skated on his own Monday.

Cehlarik's presence on the ice is a step in the right direction for the 22-year-old winger, but his return does not appear imminent. Once Cehlarik, who last suited up on Nov. 24, is ready to play again, whether he re-enters the B's line or heads back to the minors hinges on the team's health up front at that time. In five games with the big club this season, Cehlarik has tallied a goal and an assist.