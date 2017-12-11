Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Resumes skating
Cehlarik (left leg) skated on his own Monday.
Cehlarik's presence on the ice is a step in the right direction for the 22-year-old winger, but his return does not appear imminent. Once Cehlarik, who last suited up on Nov. 24, is ready to play again, whether he re-enters the B's line or heads back to the minors hinges on the team's health up front at that time. In five games with the big club this season, Cehlarik has tallied a goal and an assist.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...