Bruins' Torey Krug: Recovery progressing

Krug (face) is hoping to receive clearance for Monday's game against Colorado when he meets with doctors Friday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The mobile blueliner suffered the injury during a preseason contest on Sep. 21 and has been a non-contact participant in practice since Saturday. As Haggerty notes in his report, Krug's inclusion in Monday's tilt would be a "best-case scenario," so until he gets official word, expect rookie Matt Grzelcyk to continue in his place.