Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Stars in comeback win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arvidsson recorded three assists, two on the power play, and scored the shootout winner in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.
With the Bruins down 3-0 in the third period, Arvidsson got to work, helping to set up a Charlie McAvoy tally before having a hand in a pair of Pavel Zacha strikes -- the second of which came with just 11 seconds left on the clock to force OT. Arvidsson then secured the extra point for Boston with a slick double move on Jet Greaves in the third round of the shootout. The veteran winger has erupted for two goals and six points in the last three games, and he's up to 21 goals and 47 points through 62 contests on the season as he creeps closer to his fourth career 50-point campaign.
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