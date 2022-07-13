Richard penned a one-year, two-way contract with the Habs on Wednesday.
Richard played in 71 minor-league games last year for the Admirals and Crunch in which he tallied 17 goals and 21 helpers. The 25-year-old center's last NHL appearance came back in 2019-20 with the Predators and has logged just one other NHL game in his career. As such, fantasy players should probably anticipate Richard once again ending up in the minors for the bulk, if not all, of the upcoming season.
