Gallagher scored a goal and registered an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Columbus.

Gallagher has three goals and seven points in 17 games this season. He had been held off the scoresheet in six of his previous seven contests going into Thursday's action. At his height in 2017-18 and 2018-19, he recorded 31 and 33 goals respectively, but he dropped to just seven goals in 56 contests last season. Part of that is because he's been shooting far less. He had 3.83 shots per game in 2019-20 and just 2.54 in 2021-22. He's averaging 2.47 shots this season, so he shouldn't be expected to score a lot of goals.