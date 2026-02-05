Gallagher scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Winnipeg.

The 33--year-old winger had a hand in three straight goals by the Habs, wrapping up his big night with his second power-play tally of the season midway through the third period. Gallagher is no longer much of an offensive threat and has settled into a bottom-six role, putting up six goals and 19 points through 57 games so far in 2025-26.