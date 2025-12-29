Demidov had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Demidov recorded two points for a third straight game, and he's tallied exactly one goal and one assist each time. The 20-year-old winger has recorded points in at least three straight games in four different times this season and has cemented his place as one of the best young wingers in the NHL. He's up to 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 38 games this season.