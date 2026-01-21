Struble logged an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Struble had been out of the lineup for four of the last five games, and he'd gone five contests without a point. The 24-year-old has three assists over 18 appearances since the start of December. Struble is at seven helpers, 12 shots on net, 69 hits, 36 PIM, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 37 appearances this season. With the Canadiens' blue line at full strength, Struble and Arber Xhekaj are most often competing for one spot in the lineup.