Canadiens' Jayden Struble: Contributes assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Struble logged an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.
Struble had been out of the lineup for four of the last five games, and he'd gone five contests without a point. The 24-year-old has three assists over 18 appearances since the start of December. Struble is at seven helpers, 12 shots on net, 69 hits, 36 PIM, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 37 appearances this season. With the Canadiens' blue line at full strength, Struble and Arber Xhekaj are most often competing for one spot in the lineup.
