Struble logged an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Struble had gone 11 games without a point, and he missed one contest due to an upper-body injury and another as a healthy scratch in that span. The 24-year-old defenseman is firmly in a third-pairing role when he plays, though he looks to have a little more security than either of Arber Xhekaj or Adam Engstrom at this time. Struble is at five helpers, 11 shots on net, 46 hits, 15 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 26 appearances.