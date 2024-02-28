Struble (lower body) will accompany the Canadiens on their upcoming four-game road trip, which will begin Thursday against the Panthers.

Struble hasn't played in the Canadiens' past two contests, but the announcement that he'll travel with the team suggests he might not be out for too much longer. The 22-year-old has three goals, seven points, 39 PIM, 73 hits and 37 blocks across 39 appearances in 2023-24. Once Struble is healthy, he'll likely serve on the third pairing.