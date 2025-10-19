Condotta scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in AHL Laval's 5-2 win over Abbotsford on Saturday.

Condotta is captaining the Rocket this year, which speaks to his status as a minor-league veteran. He's on a two-way deal with the Canadiens and could be a candidate for a call-up if they want to add experience at the NHL level, though younger players like Joshua Roy or Filip Mesar offer more upside. Condotta's two-point effort Saturday was his first scoring performance of the season.