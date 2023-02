Suzuki scored a goal in Montreal's 5-2 victory over Philadelphia on Friday.

Suzuki provided his marker at 7:12 of the second period while the Canadiens had the man advantage. He's up to 19 goals and 45 points in 58 contests this season, including 14 power-play points. Suzuki was held off the scoresheet for three straight games from Feb. 14-18, but since then he's recorded two goals and three points over two outings.