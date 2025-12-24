Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Two more points Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.
The 26-year-old center continues to sizzle. Suzuki hasn't gone consecutive games without producing a point all season, and through 13 games in December he's racked up four goals and 14 points, including three goals and five assists with the man advantage.
