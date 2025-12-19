Suzuki scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

After having a hand in what proved to be the game-winner by Zachary Bolduc just 20 seconds into the third period, Suzuki iced things with an empty-netter. The 26-year-old center has gotten onto the scoresheet in 13 of the last 15 games, producing six goals and 18 points over that stretch as he steams toward the first 90-point campaign of his career.