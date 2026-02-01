Dobson logged a pair of assists, four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Dobson filled the stat sheet with a strong performance to end January. The defenseman put up eight points, 35 shots on net, 40 blocks and 17 hits over 16 outings for the month, and it's a testament to his skills that that production looks a little low. Overall, Dobson is at 35 points, 110 shots on net, 135 blocks and a plus-10 rating across 55 appearances in his first year with the Canadiens.