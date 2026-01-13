Dobson scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Dobson's tally tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period. The 26-year-old defenseman is starting to heat up again with two goals over his last three games after opening January scoreless over four contests. For the season, he's earned nine goals, 29 points, 92 shots on net, 115 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 46 appearances.