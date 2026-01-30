Dobson scored a goal on five shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Dobson has put up six points, a plus-6 rating and 27 blocked shots over his last 11 games. The defenseman tallied the opening goal just 56 seconds into Thursday's win, setting the tone for an impressive performance for the Canadiens. He's reached the 10-goal mark for the fifth year in a row while adding 23 assists, 106 shots on net, 133 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 54 appearances.