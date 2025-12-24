Dobson notched three assists, two on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

After helping to set up the game's opening tally by Sammy Blais midway through the third period, Dobson had a hand in third-period goals by Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki as the Canadiens pulled away. Dobson has caught fire in the week before Christmas, collecting two goals and five points in the last four games, and through 37 contests to begin his first campaign with Montreal he's produced six goals and 23 points with 87 blocked shots, 66 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating.