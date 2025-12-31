Dobson collected two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

The 25-year-old blueliner helped set up Montreal's first goal of the game by Cole Caufield late in the third period, before having a hand in Nick Suzuki's OT winner. Dobson has delivered three straight multi-point performances to close out December, and through his first 39 games with the Habs he's produced seven goals, 27 points, 95 blocked shots, 75 shots on net, 20 PIM and a a plus-4 rating.