Dobson delivered two assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

The former Islander helped set up the Canadiens' first and last goals of the night. Dobson heads into the Olympic break riding a five-game point streak in which he's produced a goal and seven points, and through his first 57 games with Montreal he's racked up 10 goals, 38 points, 139 blocked shots, 114 shots on net, 39 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-12 rating.