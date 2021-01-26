Danault declined a six-year, $30 million contract offered to him last fall, Mathias Brunett of La Presse reports.

Neither the Canadiens nor Danault's agent have confirmed the story at this point. The center may have had leverage last fall, but Montreal's quick start, which has featured scoring depth and the emergence of Nick Suzuki and other young centers, turns the leverage back to the organization. Danault remains the team's top center and could remain there for the rest of the season, but he's never scored more than 13 goals in a season. The 27 year old may not be more than a defensively responsible pivot that can win faceoffs and help shut down opposing scorers. Will that be worth more than six years and $30 million on next year's open market? That's Danault's gamble.