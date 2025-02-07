Montembeault will tend the twine at home versus New Jersey on Saturday.

Montembeault has given up three or more goals in each of his last four outings, posting a 1-3-0 record and .892 save percentage. Heading into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Habs will roll with Montembeault on Saturday before Jakub Dobes gets the nod at home versus the Lightning on Sunday.