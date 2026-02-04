default-cbs-image
Montembeault will tend the twine on the road against Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Montembeault has watched from the bench for the Habs' last four outings, as Jakub Dobes featured in each of those contests. The 29-year-old Montembeault has allowed three or more goals in five of his last six outings, going 3-2-1 with a .880 save percentage.

