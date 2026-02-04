Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Between pipes versus Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault will tend the twine on the road against Winnipeg on Wednesday.
Montembeault has watched from the bench for the Habs' last four outings, as Jakub Dobes featured in each of those contests. The 29-year-old Montembeault has allowed three or more goals in five of his last six outings, going 3-2-1 with a .880 save percentage.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting in Boston•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Hangs on for OT win•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Facing Senators•