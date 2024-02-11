Montembeault turned aside 35 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

He was by far the busier netminder on the afternoon, as Montreal got out-shot 38-20, and Dallas got three pucks past Montembeault in the second period. Seeing a lot of rubber is nothing new for him, though -- Montembeault has faced 30 or more shots in every outing since the beginning of January, posting a 5-3-1 record in nine starts with a 3.28 GAA and .915 save percentage.