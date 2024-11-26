Montembeault will defend the home goal Tuesday versus Utah, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault will make his 17th appearance of the campaign Tuesday -- he has a 6-9-1 record, .899 save percentage and 3.08 GAA through 16 outings. The 28-year-old had a rough outing in his last start, allowing five goals in a 6-2 loss to Vegas on Saturday. Utah has put up 2.71 goals per game through 21 contests.